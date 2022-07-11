Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to launch tomorrow in India. Earlier this month, the device was spotted on the Amazon Germany website with its pricing. Now, its pricing in India has been leaked by a Twitter user. The image shared by the user reveals the Nothing Phone (1) listed on the Flipkart app with its MRP and discounted price. Nothing Phone (1) Price Reportedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website.

According to the image, Nothing Phone (1) smartphone's MRP is Rs 39,999, but it is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The listing also reveals that there will be one more variant, which could be the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Remember how new tech used to make you feel? All the joy. And excitement. Let’s feel that again. By returning to instinct with Phone (1). In 48 hours.#nothingevent 12 July, 16:00 BST. Watch online at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/5Z6vJZn6gA — Nothing (@nothing) July 10, 2022

Everything this is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The final pricing of Nothing Phone (1) will be announced tomorrow at 8:30 pm IST. In terms of specifications, the handset is said to sport a 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Nothing Phone (1) (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

It will come powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device is likely to sport a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor and a 16MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and could run on Android 12 OS.

