Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have unveiled their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In a video, shared via their social media channels, RCB confirmed that the London-headquartered tech firm Nothing has signed on as the main sponsor and also new design from last year's jersey. RCB Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

The announcement marks the end of RCB's three-year association with Qatar Airways. The new partnership with Nothing, a brand known for its transparent design philosophy and minimalist tech products, is seen as a strategic move to appeal to the younger, tech-savvy demographic of "Silicon Valley of India," Bengaluru.

The 2026 jersey retains the franchise's signature red and royal blue colour palette, which was first introduced during the 2024 season. However, the integration of the Nothing logo brings a clean, monochrome look to the front of the shirt. RCB Proposes INR 4.5 Crore AI Surveillance Upgrade For Crowd Management At M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The reveal video showcases stars like Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer donning the new threads.

RCB's New Jersey Revealed

The jersey launch comes at a time of high anticipation for the franchise. Following a historic 2025 season where Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli displayed exceptional form, the team enters 2026 as defending champions and with one of the most balanced squads in recent years.

