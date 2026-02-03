Mumbai, February 3: Nothing is expected to unveil the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro on March 5, according to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X. This timeline aligns closely with the company’s 2025 release cycle, suggesting a consistent annual refresh for its more affordable "a" series.

The new handsets will reportedly feature UFS 3.1 internal storage, a notable upgrade that should offer faster data transfer and app loading speeds compared to older standards. Additionally, the series is said to pack slightly larger batteries to improve overall endurance, though specific milliampere-hour ratings have not yet been confirmed. OPPO K14x 5G Launch To Debut in India on February 10, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Specifications

Under the hood, the devices are expected to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets, continuing Nothing’s partnership with Qualcomm. While the exact processor remains unspecified, it is likely to be an evolution of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in the previous generation to maintain a balance between performance and power efficiency.

Reports indicate that the Nothing Phone 4a series may carry a higher price tag than its predecessors. For context, the Phone 3a was launched in India at INR 22,999, while the Pro variant started at INR 27,999. The potential price hike is attributed to the inclusion of faster storage modules and improved battery technology.

Mid-Range Focus in 2026

The shift in strategy comes as Nothing seeks to consolidate its position in the mid-range market. By opting not to release a flagship Phone 4 this year, the firm is dedicating its engineering resources to refining the user experience and software integration within the more accessible price brackets. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on February 9, 2026; Check Details.

Last year’s models featured 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Phone 4a series is expected to retain these high-quality panels, potentially adding software-based enhancements to the Nothing OS to further differentiate the devices from competitors in the INR 25,000 to INR 35,000 range.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

