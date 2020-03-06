Official Kingfisher Calendar On App! Here's How To Download Special Calendar Wallpapers With The Hottest Models

Kingfisher Calendar Is Now An App (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2020 might just be the luckiest year for you! You can now have the famous Kingfisher calendar on your phone. Yes! This year the company has launched the popular calendar as an app that you can have on your phone and also download wallpapers. You must be living under a rock if you do not know about the Kingfisher calendar that was until now exclusively available for a handful of people. Well-known models and actresses have been featured on this hottest calendar of its kind. Right from Bollywood biggie, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to super hot Nargis Fakhri have been featured on this calendar earlier.

This year's calendar pictures have been shot in Cape Town, South Africa and features several top models like Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz. Photographer Atul Kasbekar, once again behind the lenses has envisioned the shoot just perfectly. The Kingfisher Instagram account shared some of the behind-the-scenes videos of all the shoots done and they are super LIT! You can now have the calendar in your pocket as the calendar celebrates its 18th birthday. Kingfisher's latest app may bring so many dreams to life by making the calendar accessible to everyone. The official Kingfisher Calendar App is available on the play store and to download it, click here.

You can download special Kingfisher Calendar wallpapers for your phone as well after you sync it with your Google calendar. They have even made the notifications extremely interesting by adding it an image of a kingfisher model to it. You might want to check out some of the best behind-the-scenes videos of the Kingfisher calendar shoot:

Super Model, Aishwarya Sushmita

Isn't this super cool? Or shall we say super hot?! Kingfisher calendar is known to feature some of the most sensuous models and create a masterpiece that leaves anyone asking for more. As for this app, you can also invite your friends to download it. What are you waiting for, go ahead and check out the hottest calendar in town.