Following the significant box-office success of youthful romances in 2025, producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg are reportedly finalising a major casting coup for their next project. The duo, acclaimed for backing films like Neerja (2016) and Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), is in advanced negotiations with Rohit Saraf, Rasha Thadani, and Nitanshi Goel to headline a high-stakes romantic drama.

Rohit Saraf, Rasha Thadani and Nitanshi Goel To Feature in New Romance Film?

According to a report by Mid-Day, the decision to cast Saraf alongside Thadani and Goel is a deliberate move away from the hyper-masculine tropes currently dominating Indian cinema. An industry insider shared with the publication that the makers are looking for a more nuanced, contemporary energy.

“Rohit has a gentle, romantic charm that’s quite different from the typical alpha heroes we see today,” the source told the publication. “The makers thought it would be exciting to bring these three together in a story that explores new emotional territory.”

The report further suggests that while talks with the actors are progressing at a brisk pace, the producers are still in the process of locking a director to helm the project.

Capitalising on the ‘Saiyaara’ Effect

Trade analysts note that the project comes at a time when Bollywood is refocusing on the romance genre. The massive success of Saiyaara (2025) reportedly signalled to producers that audiences are eager for authentic, character-driven love stories on the big screen rather than just on streaming platforms.

By pairing the "National Crush" Saraf with breakout star Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies) and Rasha Thadani (Azaad), the production aims to capture a wide Gen Z and millennial demographic.

Rohit Saraf and Nitanshi Goel’s Dating Buzz

The casting news has also added fuel to persistent social media speculation regarding a potential off-screen romance between Rohit Saraf and Nitanshi Goel.

Reports and online buzz have sparked dating rumours about the two, though there is no official confirmation or concrete evidence to support the speculation. While neither actor has officially addressed the dating buzz, their on-screen chemistry in this upcoming love triangle is already becoming a major talking point among fans.

