Famous People Born on May 3: May 3 is marked by the birthdays of several well-known personalities from different walks of life. In politics, Ashok Gehlot and Raghubar Das are notable Indian leaders born on this day. The entertainment industry celebrates the birthdays of actress Pooja Chopra, Marvel star Pom Klementieff, and acclaimed performers Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and Christina Hendricks. Renowned thinker Niccolò Machiavelli also shares this date, symbolising a legacy of political philosophy. In sports, Australian cricketer James Pattinson and Indian footballer Laxmikant Kattimani also celebrate their birthdays on May 3. May 3, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ashok Gehlot Pooja Chopra Raghubar Das Pom Klementieff Rebecca Hall Bobby Cannavale Christina Hendricks Niccolo Machiavelli (3 May 1469 – 21 June 1527) James Pattinson Laxmikant Kattimani

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).