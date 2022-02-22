OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be made available for sale today in India for the first time. The handset was launched in the country last week, along with the OnePlus TV Y1S Series. The sale will begin at 12 noon via Amazon India and OnePlus India websites. Customers purchasing the device will get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit cards, credit card EMI and debit card EMI. Customers can also claim 3 months of Spotify Premium for free on the purchase of Nord CE 2 5G via Red Cable Club. OnePlus TV Y1S & OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Sale Now Live in India, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in two colours - Bahama blue and gray mirror. It sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the Nord CE 2 5G features a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G LTE. The handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 24,999.

