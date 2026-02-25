Mumbai, February 25: Following the completion of the OxygenOS 16 rollout earlier this month, OnePlus has reportedly shifted its focus toward the development of its next major software iteration, OxygenOS 17. Based on the Android 17 core, the upcoming update is expected to introduce a refined software architecture and a suite of system-wide enhancements designed to improve performance and user experience across the OnePlus ecosystem.

The development comes as Google moves forward with its own Android 17 timeline, having already released the first beta of the operating system. With the platform stability phase expected as early as next month, OnePlus is likely to be among the first third-party manufacturers to offer beta testing for its flagship devices, potentially starting in March or April 2026. Samsung One UI 9 Release Date: Upcoming Android 17-Based OS Testing Leaked, Includes New 'Ask AI' Feature, Says Report.

OxygenOS 17 Update Eligible OnePlus Flagship and Nord Devices

While OnePlus has not yet officially released a definitive list, the company’s transparent software update policy provides a clear roadmap of which handsets will receive the upgrade. Devices that have been promised three to four years of major OS updates will lead the transition to OxygenOS 17.

According to the existing support cycles, the following smartphones and tablets are eligible for the Android 17-based update:

OnePlus Flagship Series: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, 13T, OnePlus 12, 12R, and the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus Foldables: OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Nord Series: OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Nord 4.

OnePlus Tablets: OnePlus Pad 3, Pad 2, Pad Lite, and Pad Go 2.

Anticipated Features and Beta Timeline

OxygenOS 17 is expected to build upon the fluid design language established in previous versions while integrating deeper AI capabilities and improved privacy controls inherent to Android 17. Based on the pattern observed during the Android 16 cycle, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be the primary device for the initial beta phase.

The stable version of Android 17 is projected for a third-quarter release in 2026. OnePlus users currently holding older devices not included in the eligibility list may need to consider upgrading to newer hardware to access the latest security patches and functional features once the official rollout commences.

Strategic Software Shift

The move to OxygenOS 17 represents a continued effort by OnePlus to unify its global software experience. By aligning its development cycle closely with Google’s beta releases, the company aims to reduce the lead time between the official Android launch and its arrival on consumer devices. Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update: Development Underway for New Software Architecture; Check List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO Devices.

In addition to smartphones, the update will be pivotal for the OnePlus Pad series, focusing on improving multitasking and cross-device connectivity within the brand's growing hardware portfolio. Further details regarding specific feature sets are expected to surface following the conclusion of the Mobile World Congress.

