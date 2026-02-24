OnePlus 16 Pro Rumours Suggest Ultra-Thin 0.8mm Bezels and Massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery

Shenzhen, February 24: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to push the boundaries of smartphone design with its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 16. New leaks originating from China indicate that the device will feature ultra-thin symmetrical bezels measuring less than 1mm on all sides. Some reports specifically point to a measurement of 0.8mm, which would surpass the already slim 1.15mm borders found on the current OnePlus 15.

The shift toward sub-1mm bezels is expected to enhance the "all-display" aesthetic, providing a more immersive experience for users during video playback and gaming. While the physical reduction is incremental, the visual impact of uniform, microscopic borders often defines the premium feel of modern high-end handsets. This design choice suggests OnePlus is prioritising a clean, sophisticated look over niche hardware additions. OnePlus 16 Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 16 to Get Advanced Display and Performance Specs

Beyond the exterior aesthetics, the OnePlus 16 is rumoured to house a flat 1.5K LTPO OLED panel, likely sourced from BOE. Industry insiders suggest the company is testing refresh rates as high as 240Hz. While such a high refresh rate would solidify the device's position in the high-performance tier, final retail units may be adjusted based on power consumption and real-world utility.

Under the hood, the flagship will almost certainly debut with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon processor. This integration is expected to deliver the standard year-on-year gains in computational power and energy efficiency. Interestingly, despite the high-end internals, OnePlus is reportedly avoiding gaming-centric features like physical shoulder triggers or internal cooling fans to maintain a mainstream professional appeal.

OnePlus 16 Battery and Camera Technology

One of the most significant claims surrounding the OnePlus 16 involves its power source. Reports suggest the inclusion of a massive 9,000mAh "Glacier" battery utilising silicon-carbon technology. This material allows for significantly higher energy density compared to traditional lithium-ion cells, though a capacity of this magnitude would represent a major leap for the industry and remains subject to verification. OnePlus 16 Launch Tipped for Late 2026; OnePlus's Next Flagship To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip and Massive 9,000mAh Battery.

The camera system is also expected to receive a substantial overhaul. Early leaks indicate a triple-lens setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. If these specifications hold true, the 200MP telephoto addition would mark a strategic move by OnePlus to compete directly with the industry's leading zoom-capable smartphones in the premium segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).