New Delhi, January 27 : We already know that OnePlus is going to release its flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 in the Indian market in February, now it has come to light that the OnePlus 11R is also launching at the same event.

OnePlus 11 handset is going to come along with the introduction of a bunch of other products in India, very similar to the Chinese event. Now, we know that another phone and tab are accompanying the launch of the OnePlus 11. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 11R Smartphone - Expected Specifications and Features :

The OnePlus 11 flagship phone will come along with its more pocket friendly option, the OnePlus 11R. There should be a Pro model as well, but there’s no word about it yet. Both the devices are set to launch in India on the same day.

Going by the previous iteration, the OnePlus 11R should be all about offering premium look and feel without the premium tag.

The OnePlus 11R is said to packing in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset empowered by the Adreno 730 for graphics.

As per the leaked reports, the 11R will get 8GB RAM and 128GB of in internal storage in its base variant.

For now, just one colour option has come to light, that is the Galactic Silver, and it might just get a single colour option. The OnePlus 11R is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of cameras, it is expected to get a rear triple camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor.

The smartphone is expected to get powered by a current standard 5,000mAh battery pack with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 11 R Launch Date :

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus11R are going to be joined by the company's first tablet launch in India. This is supposed to be named as the OnePlus Pad (very creative nomenclature 😊).

Nevertheless, one thing we know for sure is that the OnePlus 11 Pad is going launch at the same event as that of the OnePlus11R and the OnePlus11 duo smartphones. The Trio will launch on February 7, so the wait is short.

