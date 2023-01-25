New Delhi, January 25 : OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone is preparing to launch in India very soon. Chinese tech major OnePlus will be also launching new audio products alongside the launch of OnePlus 11 handset.

However, prior to its official launch in the Indian smartphone market, the price details of the new OnePlus 11 have been leaked online. As per this new leaked information, the upcoming OnePlus 11 would also be the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone in the country. Read on to know all details. Samsung Galaxy S23, Vivo X90, iQOO Neo 7 5G: List of Cool Smartphones Coming in February 2023.

OnePlus 11 India Price Leaked Info :

Post its launch in India, the OnePlus 11 will be a direct rival to the recently launch iQOO 11 smartphone that has a starting price of Rs 59,999. As per the new leaked information the OnePlus 11 will launch in India with a starting price tag of Rs 54,999 for base 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The device will have more variants with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage options, and these models are likely to be priced at Rs Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999.

The leak also says that the OnePlus 11’s price tag will be way lesser than launch price of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, these are just leaked information, which could be mere speculations, as the actual price details will be revealed only during the smartphone’s official launch in India. iQOO Neo 7 5G Smartphone Specs and Features Get Confirmed Prior To Launch, Find All Details Here.

OnePlus 11 India-spec Launch Date, Specifications & Features :

OnePlus 11 is already available in the Chinese market and the same model is most likely to come to our market, which is scheduled on February 7. This means that the overall design and specs sheet of the OnePlus India-spec model will be mostly similar to its Chinese counterpart.

OnePlus 11 in China gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with HDR 10+ and LTPO 3.0 support. The smartphone gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage options with no expansion option. It runs on Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS skin.

The OnePlus 11 smartphone draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 100W fast charging support within the box, which actually means that the charger stays inside the box of the phone, so no chucking away the box. The handset also gets IP54 rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

