New Delhi: The upcoming OnePlus 8T flagship will launch with OxygenOS 11 out of the box, the company announced on Tuesday. Aside from Google's own products, the OnePlus 8T will be the first global smartphone to launch with Android 11. OnePlus 8T With 120Hz AMOLED Display Likely to Be Launched by Next Month: Report.

"With the upcoming OnePlus 8T and OxygenOS 11, you'll have what we feel is the best combination of hardware and software, letting you enjoy improved one-handed gestures for easier navigation and an overall more refined experience thanks to the 120Hz Fluid Display," said Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch

OxygenOS 11 offers a bold new design and improved features and functionality that improve the Android experience. The company has introduced a new layout that moves touch controls closer to thumbs for easier access. A wide range of 'Always on Display' options lets you customise your interface and more intuitive animations and gestures help you more quickly access important information.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T 5G is set for a global launch on October 14. OnePlus 8T is likely to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and comes with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that launched in India in September 2019. The device may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8. The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens, according to the report.

