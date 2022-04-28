OnePlus Nord Buds is now official in India. The Chinese tech giant announced the price of the earbuds at the More Power to You event. The company also introduced the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phones, along with the Nord buds. OnePlus Nord Buds is priced at Rs 2,799 and will be available on May 10, 2022, at 12 noon via the official website, Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail stores. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds come with 12.4mm titanium drivers, which are handpicked by acoustic engineers for rich bass production.

OnePlus Nord Buds (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

You saw it, you felt it, and now it’s time for you to hear it! Raise your hands for the all-new #OnePlusNordBuds 🙌 Tune in to know more: https://t.co/7b8sXX6j2R — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 28, 2022

The earbuds come with Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, and 3D audio effects, and have an IP55-rated body that is dust and water-resistant. OnePlus Nord Buds can offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge.

OnePlus Nord Buds (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

It also gets an oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds accompanied by the charging case can deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. Each earbud sports a 41mAh battery and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case.

OnePlus Nord Buds (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The earbuds also come with a 4-mic design and AI noise reduction feature. Moreover, OnePlus Nord Buds get Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum distance of 10 meters and can be paired with Android and iOS devices.

