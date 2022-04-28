OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone has been launched in India at the More Power to You event. The device is the latest offering in the Nord affordable lineup. The company has also introduced the Nord Buds and OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone. The handset will be available for sale on April 30, 2022, at 12 noon, via Amazon India, OnePlus India website, Croma stores and more. OnePlus 10R 5G Launched in India; First Sale on May 4, 2022.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP lens with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

