Shenzhen, February 2: OnePlus is reportedly developing its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16, with a tentative launch scheduled for the final quarter of 2026. Following the release cycle of its predecessor, the upcoming device is expected to introduce significant hardware upgrades, including a high-performance Qualcomm processor and a substantially larger battery capacity compared to current market standards.

Early reports suggest that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by a "Pro" variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which Qualcomm is projected to unveil in the latter half of 2026. This processor will likely be supported by LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 4.1 storage technology. While the device is still in the early stages of development, these specifications point towards a focus on high-speed processing and efficiency for the brand's next premium offering. iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple’s First Foldable Smartphone Tipped To Feature Class-Leading Battery Life and 7.8-Inch Crease-Free Display.

OnePlus 16 Specifications and Display

The smartphone is expected to feature a flat BOE X5 OLED display, moving away from curved aesthetics. The panel will reportedly offer a 1220p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, aimed at providing smoother visuals for gaming and interface navigation. Additional hardware features tipped for the device include an Ultrasonic 2.0 in-display fingerprint scanner and dual coaxial speakers.

Battery life appears to be a primary focus for the new model. The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to house a 9,000mAh battery, a significant increase from the 7,300mAh unit found in the OnePlus 15. To manage this high capacity, the device is expected to support 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring reduced downtime for users despite the larger cell size.

Advanced 200MP Camera System

In terms of photography, the flagship is tipped to utilise two 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensors. This setup would likely include a primary wide-angle lens and a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced optical zoom capabilities. While a new ultrawide camera is also mentioned in early leaks, specific technical details regarding that sensor remain unconfirmed. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Expected To Launch in India Soon; Company Shares Teaser Video.

The device will reportedly lack expandable storage, following the trend of recent flagship models. As the smartphone is more than a year away from its expected debut, analysts suggest that final specifications may be adjusted as OnePlus moves through the testing and manufacturing phases.

