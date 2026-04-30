OnePlus, Realme Merge Internal Operations Under Unified Oppo Sub-Brand Unit; Li Bingzhong To Lead Joint Business Strategy

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OnePlus and Realme have reportedly merged their global and domestic operations to form a new sub-brand business unit under Oppo. The restructuring follows mounting evidence of OnePlus limiting its global footprint and evaluating its future in regions such as Europe.

The newly integrated unit will be headed by Li Bingzhong, the founder of Realme and Senior Vice President of Oppo. Xu Qi, formerly the President of Realme’s global marketing, will oversee the unified marketing and service systems for both brands. Li Jie is set to lead the product side, with teams reporting to Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau (Liu Zuohu). OnePlus Reportedly Shuttering Retail Stores in India As Global Shutdown Looms.

Oppo to streamline research and development through brand integration

The merger aims to increase efficiency through the "reuse of product lines" and the reintegration of R&D teams. Realme’s hardware and imaging teams are expected to be folded into Oppo’s existing divisions as part of the consolidation. OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite To Launch in India on May 7; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Industry analysts note that while OnePlus has a established presence in the United States, Realme has primarily focused on budget-friendly devices in other global markets. Despite the reported internal changes, OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus Watch 4, though specific launch timelines and pricing for global markets remain unconfirmed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Headlines ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).