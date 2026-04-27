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Technology Technology OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite To Launch in India on May 7; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features OnePlus will launch the Nord CE6 Lite in India on May 7, featuring a 7,000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor. The smartphone boasts a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate display and a 50MP primary camera with extensive AI editing tools. Running on Android 16, the device also introduces Google Gemini Live integration and military-grade durability.

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OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, scheduled for May 7 in India. The announcement, accompanied by teaser images, reveals a smartphone focused on significant battery longevity and enhanced artificial intelligence integration. The device will debut as a successor to the popular CE Lite series, positioning itself as a high-endurance option in the competitive sub-INR 25,000 segment.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup arranged vertically and a flat-edge design. It will be available in two distinct colour options: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch in China April 28; Check All Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Large-Scale Battery and Display Performance

The standout feature of the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, a significant capacity increase compared to previous iterations in the Nord series. To manage this large cell, OnePlus has included support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The device is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full HD display that supports a dynamic refresh rate. While the screen typically scales between 1Hz and 120Hz for daily tasks, it can reach a peak of 144Hz during specific gaming scenarios. OnePlus claims the device will support up to 144 FPS in runner-style games and 90 FPS in popular shooter titles, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset.

AI-Powered Imaging and Video Tools

OnePlus is placing a heavy emphasis on photography and content creation with this model. The rear setup is headlined by a 50MP main sensor capable of 4K video recording, while an 8MP front-facing camera handles selfies.

The software includes a suite of AI-driven editing tools, such as AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and AI Perfect Shot. Additionally, the phone supports "Motion Photos" with 4K resolution and built-in video editing software designed for high-quality social media exports.

Google Gemini and Next-Gen Software

The Nord CE6 Lite is set to be one of the first in its category to integrate Google Gemini experiences natively. This includes Gemini Live, which allows for real-time interaction through camera and screen sharing. This feature enables the AI to analyse on-screen content or provide contextual guidance via the camera feed to assist with everyday tasks.

Significantly, the device is confirmed to run on OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system out of the box, ensuring it carries the latest security and interface features available in the Android ecosystem.

Durability and Build Quality

To cater to long-term reliability, OnePlus has secured MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for the Nord CE6 Lite. This rating suggests the device has undergone testing for environmental stressors, providing enhanced protection against accidental drops, dust ingress, and liquid splashes. Vivo X Fold 6 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Leaks; Check Launch Timelines and Expected Specifications.

While official pricing has not yet been announced, market analysts expect the device to be positioned aggressively to compete with recent launches from rivals such as Samsung and Vivo in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).