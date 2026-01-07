Beijing, January 7: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has officially announced its integration into Oppo as a sub-brand to consolidate operational resources and reduce overhead costs. According to reports, this strategic shift by parent company BBK Electronics aims to streamline the supply chain and research departments for both entities. The move is expected to strengthen their collective market position across major regions, including India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

The transition marks a pivotal change for Realme, which has operated with significant autonomy since its inception. By folding Realme back into the Oppo ecosystem, the companies intend to leverage shared manufacturing facilities and technological innovations to remain competitive. This realignment features a more efficient corporate structure designed to navigate the shifting demands and economic pressures of the global smartphone industry. xAI Series E Funding Round: Elon Musk's AI AI Startup Raises USD 20 Billion in Upsized Fundraise.

Realme Company Journey and Rise

Realme was established as an independent brand on May 4, 2018 by Sky Li, who previously served as a Vice President at Oppo. The brand's origins date back to 2010 when it existed as "OPPO Real" before being rebranded and spun off into a separate entity under BBK Electronics. Within a few years of its 2018 launch, Realme became one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world, particularly dominating the budget and mid-range segments in the Indian market.

Oppo’s Evolution and the BBK Portfolio

Oppo was founded in 2004 by Tony Chen and evolved from a manufacturer of high-end Blu-ray players into a global leader in mobile telecommunications. As a primary subsidiary of BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo, Oppo has served as an incubator for several successful ventures. It currently acts as the parent brand for OnePlus and is now reclaiming Realme as a sub-brand to unify its hardware and software development efforts under a single leadership structure. Deepinder Goyal Reveals Why He Asked Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa To Step Down Twice After the Acquisition, Describes 'Rock Bottom' Phase.

Realme and Oppo Integration Strategy

The integration strategy is focused on standardising back-end operations while maintaining distinct brand identities for consumers. By pooling research and development efforts, both brands can accelerate the deployment of new features such as high-speed flash charging and advanced sensor technology. Furthermore, Realme will benefit from Oppo's extensive network of offline retail stores and service centres, improving the post-purchase experience for its user base.

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