OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT Maker Files for Initial Public Offering Confidentially for US Stock Market Debut

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering (IPO), marking a major milestone for the artificial intelligence industry and setting the stage for one of the most closely watched stock market debuts in recent years. The company confirmed the filing on Monday, June 8, but did not disclose the size, pricing, or timing of the offering.

The move comes as investor interest in artificial intelligence remains at record levels, with OpenAI and rival Anthropic racing toward public markets. Reuters previously reported that OpenAI is targeting a valuation of up to USD 1 trillion in a potential IPO that could take place as early as September, although the company has not confirmed those plans. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Allows Users to Create Interactive Data Charts Directly Within the Platform.

OpenAI Files for IPO but Keeps Timing Flexible

Announcing the filing, OpenAI said it has not yet decided when to move forward with a public listing. "We recently submitted a confidential S-1. We expect it to leak so we're just announcing it," OpenAI said in a statement posted on X on Monday afternoon.

"We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it's a complicated set of trade-offs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best." ChatGPT Revamped Version: OpenAI Set to Transform Flagship AI Chatbot into 'Super App'.

A confidential filing allows a company to begin the IPO process with the US Securities and Exchange Commission while keeping key financial and operational details private until a later stage.

OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the proposed offering, and said a timeline has not yet been determined. "It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," the company said.

AI Giants Race Toward Public Markets

OpenAI's filing comes days after Anthropic, the company behind Claude Code, confidentially filed for its own US IPO. Anthropic announced its filing on June 1, weeks after raising funding that valued the company at USD 965 billion.

Reuters reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX has also filed for an IPO, pursuing a USD 75 billion offering at a USD 1.75 trillion valuation. If OpenAI reaches a valuation near USD 1 trillion, it would join a growing list of AI-focused companies seeking to test investor appetite for high-growth technology stocks.

"OpenAI is keeping options open as Anthropic edged ahead with its filing after a monster funding round," said Michael Ashley Schulman, a partner at Cerity Partners. On prediction markets, where traders wager on the outcome of future events, most participants had expected OpenAI to file for an IPO before Anthropic.

Growth Fueled by the AI Boom

The IPO filing reflects OpenAI's rapid rise since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. The chatbot became one of the fastest-growing consumer applications in history and helped accelerate mainstream adoption of generative AI technology.

OpenAI said earlier this year that it was raising USD 110 billion at an USD 840 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank, Amazon and Nvidia. At the time, the company disclosed that ChatGPT had more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million consumer subscribers.

In March, OpenAI said it was generating USD 2 billion in monthly revenue and growing roughly four times faster than companies that defined previous technology eras, including Alphabet and Meta. That compares with approximately USD 1 billion in quarterly revenue at the end of 2024.

The company has also expanded its business partnerships after renegotiating aspects of its relationship with Microsoft, one of its earliest and most influential investors. Microsoft's investments in OpenAI have totaled roughly USD 13 billion since 2019 and have played a significant role in the growth of the Azure cloud platform.

Public Debut Would Bring New Scrutiny

Despite its rapid revenue growth, OpenAI has acknowledged that profitability remains a longer-term goal. According to a source familiar with the matter, the company told investors during its latest fundraising round that it does not expect to be profitable until 2030.

Industry analysts note that AI development remains highly capital-intensive due to the costs of advanced computing infrastructure, semiconductor chips, data centers and energy requirements needed to train and operate large language models.

An OpenAI IPO would also subject the company to greater financial transparency and regulatory oversight. Public filings could provide investors with a clearer view of OpenAI's revenue, expenses, commitments and long-term business strategy.

The company may also face increased scrutiny over legal, privacy and copyright-related issues as regulators and investors examine the economics behind the AI sector's rapid expansion.

All About OpenAI

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk and current Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. Musk left the company's board in 2018 and later sued Altman in a legal dispute that concluded in Altman's favor last month.

Since launching ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI has become one of the most recognized names in artificial intelligence. The company's products have helped transform AI from a niche technology into a mainstream consumer and enterprise tool.

The company's eventual public debut is expected to serve as a major test of investor confidence in the long-term commercial potential of artificial intelligence, as markets assess whether the industry's rapid growth can translate into sustainable profitability.

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