Mumbai, March 22: OpenAI has confirmed plans to integrate advertisements into its popular chatbot, ChatGPT, marking a significant shift in the company’s monetisation strategy. A company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on March 21 that the move will initially target users of the free version and the low cost "Go" tier in the United States. The rollout is expected to begin in the coming weeks as the artificial intelligence startup seeks to offset the substantial infrastructure costs associated with its growing user base.

The transition to an ad supported model follows a surge in global usage that has placed significant pressure on OpenAI’s computing resources. While the company has previously relied on premium subscriptions such as ChatGPT Plus and Pro to generate revenue, the introduction of ads to non premium tiers represents an effort to diversify income streams. The "Go" tier, which launched in markets such as India and the United States as a mid range affordable option, will not be exempt from advertisements despite being a paid service. WhatsApp Testing New 'After Reading' Disappearing Messages Feature With 15-Minute Timer.

OpenAI Partnership With Criteo and Advertiser Incentives

To facilitate this expansion, OpenAI has integrated Criteo into its pilot programme for the United States market. Criteo has reportedly begun pitching the platform to major advertisers, seeking spending commitments ranging between USD 50,000 and USD 100,000 for early placements. This integration provides brands with a specialised interface for ad buying and improved audience targeting within the conversational AI environment.

OpenAI has also advised potential partners that high performance campaigns will likely require multiple variations of ad text and visuals. By supplying diverse creative assets, advertisers can increase how frequently their content is displayed to users. The company has emphasised that these sponsored messages will be clearly labelled to distinguish them from the AI’s organic responses, ensuring that the integrity of the information provided remains uncompromised.

Market Context and Strategic Revenue Shift

The decision to monetise the free tier comes as OpenAI faces intensifying competition from other generative AI developers and rising operational expenses for chips, servers and data centres. By adopting an impression based advertising model, OpenAI joins other technology companies such as Google and Meta in using user attention to support the high costs of maintaining advanced Large Language Models. WhatsApp To Soon Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number, Know Details.

For users who prefer an uninterrupted experience, the company stated that higher tier plans, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise, will remain ad free. Casually active users on the free and Go tiers may also be given options to manage ad personalisation or opt out of certain tracking features, though advertisements will become a standard part of those interfaces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).