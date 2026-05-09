Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 9

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues tonight as Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcome Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for Match 52 of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans You can follow match scorecard here. With both teams currently locked on 12 points, the result of this fixture is expected to have significant implications for the play-off standings, as only a handful of games remain in the league stage.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The RR vs GT IPL 2026 toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 19:30 IST. Rajasthan Royals have designated tonight’s fixture as their third annual 'Pink Promise Match,' a campaign dedicated to supporting women-led transformation in rural Rajasthan. The team will take the field in a special all-pink jersey, a move designed to raise awareness for social impact.

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

The match arrives at a critical juncture for both franchises. Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, have experienced a dip in momentum, losing three of their last five matches. Despite their earlier dominance, the Royals are looking to snap a losing streak and solidify their position in the top four.

In contrast, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans head into Jaipur with considerable momentum following a hat-trick of victories. After a slow start to the season, the Titans have found their rhythm, with Gill and former Royal Jos Buttler spearheading a revitalised batting unit

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).