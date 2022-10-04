Oppo A17 is now official in India as a new smartphone in the A Series. The latest budget offering from Oppo is currently listed on purchase on Oppo India store and major retail outlets. Sale offers include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on transactions using Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards. The handset comes in midnight black and sunlight orange colour options. Oppo India Evaded Customs Duty of Around Rs 4,389 Crore, Says DRI.

Oppo A17 gets a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes equipped with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera. Oppo A77 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A17 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. It was originally launched in Malaysia last month at MYR 599.

