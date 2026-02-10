OPPO K14x 5G Price, Specifications and Features

Mumbai, February 10: OPPO has officially launched its latest mid-range offering, the K14x 5G, expanding its popular K-series lineup in the Indian market. The new OPPO K14x 5G smartphone is designed to cater to users seeking long-lasting endurance, featuring a massive battery capacity paired with efficient fast-charging technology. The device also focuses on a modern aesthetic, sporting a slim 8.61mm profile with a matte finish on both the rear panel and the frame to ensure a comfortable and secure grip for the user.

As a significant internal upgrade, the handset is one of the first in its segment to ship with the latest Android 16 operating system out of the box. Beyond the software, the device integrates a high-refresh-rate display that provides fluid visuals and high peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. With a robust build quality that includes certified resistance against dust and water splashes, the handset positions itself as a durable choice for everyday use in various environments. itel A100 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1125 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The phone offers 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, with support for up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the device includes a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor, while the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. Other technical details include an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options span 5G NA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Global Launch Soon; Check Expected Details.

OPPO K14x 5G Price in India

The smartphone is available in two distinct colour options: Prism Violet and Icy Blue. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at INR 14,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for INR 16,999. Consumers can purchase the device through Flipkart, the official OPPO India online store, and various offline retail outlets starting from February 16. As part of the launch incentives, the company is offering a bank discount of INR 1500 and a three-month no-cost EMI plan to make the purchase more accessible for early buyers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).