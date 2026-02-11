Mumbai, February 11: OPPO has officially introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the K14x 5G, further expanding its popular K-series portfolio in India. The OPPO K14x 5G is aimed at users prioritising long battery life, featuring a large-capacity battery supported by efficient fast-charging technology. The device also adopts a contemporary design language, measuring just 8.61mm in thickness and featuring a matte finish on both the rear panel and the frame for a secure and comfortable grip.

Marking a notable internal upgrade, the handset is among the first in its segment to run the latest Android 16 operating system out of the box. In addition to updated software, it offers a high-refresh-rate display for smoother visuals and enhanced peak brightness to improve outdoor readability. With a durable build that includes certified resistance to dust and water splashes, the smartphone is positioned as a reliable option for everyday use across different environments. Oppo Find X10 Series Rumoured to Feature Massive 8,500mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging Support: Report.

OPPO K14x 5G Sale Date, Price in India

The smartphone is offered in two colour variants: Prism Violet and Icy Blue. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 14,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for INR 16,999. The device will go on sale starting February 16 through Flipkart, the official OPPO India online store, and authorised offline retail outlets. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a bank discount of INR 1,500 along with a three-month no-cost EMI option.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO K14x 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display offering a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1125 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The device is available with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with support for up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. It provides 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Launch in India in March 2026; Check Rumoured Date, Specifications, Features and Price.

Running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the smartphone features a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor, while a 5MP front-facing camera handles selfies. Additional features include an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G NA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).