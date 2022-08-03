Oppo India has launched the A77 4G smartphone today in India. The latest offering in the A-Series is available for purchase via offline stores and the Oppo India website. It comes in sunset orange and sky blue colours. As a part of the launch offer, customers purchasing the handset will get a 10 percent cashback using ICICI Bank card transactions. Oppo Reno8 Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Debuts in India.

OPPO A77 4G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A77 4G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

