Oppo F21 Pro Series launch event will begin in India today at 5 PM IST. The Oppo F21 Pro Series will consist of F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G models. Ahead of the launch event, the pricing of the Oppo F21 Pro smartphone has been leaked online by tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account. Oppo F21 Pro 5G & Oppo F21 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

According to Sharma, Oppo F21 Pro will come with a box price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The device will be made available in rainbow spectrum, cosmic black and orange colours.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F21 Pro is likely to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The handset could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support and might run on Android 12 based ColorOS skin out of the box. For photography, Oppo F21 Pro is said to sport a 64MP primary lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

