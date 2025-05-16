New Delhi, May 16: OPPO (Oppo) has launched its latest smartphones from the Reno 14 series. OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro launched in China. OPPO Reno 14 series lineup succeeds the Reno 13 series, which debuted in November 2024 and arrived in India in January 2025. Both smartphones come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and support fast charging.

OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro feature a slim design with narrow bezels and a full-texture metal middle frame to give its a premium look and feel. The Reno 14 is available in three colour options, which include Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black. The Reno 14 Pro is offered in Mermaid, Calla Lily, and Reef Black colours. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Bundled With Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds.

OPPO Reno 14 Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 14 weighs approximately 187 gm. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch display and supports up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The OPPO Reno 14 comes with 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It comes with 50MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro weighs approximately 201 gm. It features a 6.83-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The Reno 14 Pro includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front camera features a 50MP sensor. The smartphone comes with a 6,200mAh battery and supports 80W Flash Charge. OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India, Teased With Multiple Colour Options; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro Price

As per reports, the OPPO Reno 14 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 ( approximately INR 33,200). The smartphone with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is available at CNY 3,799 (roughly INR 45,100). The OPPO Reno 14 Pro with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,499 (around INR 41,500). The device with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 4,499 (approximately INR 53,400).

