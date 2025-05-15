New Delhi, May 15: V50 Elite Edition is launched in India. Vivo (vivo) has introduced its latest smartphone from the V50 series with a large battery, a Snapdragon processor, and an enhanced camera co-engineered with ZEISS. The smartphone in bundled with vivo TWS 3e in Dark Indigo colour.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition comes with an ultra-slim quad curved display that offers a sleek look and features narrow bezels. The smartphone also comes with advanced camera capabilities, including co-engineered with ZEISS lens. Additionally, it is equipped with smart AI features to improve user interaction and optimise performance across apps and daily use.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Specifications and Features

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and comes with Rose Red colour option. It offers a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The device features a 6.77-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition features a 50MP ZEISS main Camera setup that includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an Ultra-Wide lens, and a dedicated Group Selfie camera. It supports ZEISS Multifocal Portraits with focal lengths of 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm. The camera also includes seven ZEISS portrait styles. Additionally, the device uses vivo’s AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 to enhance the photography. The smartphone comes with 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo TWS 3e Specifications and Features

The Vivo TWS 3e earbuds come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 30dB. It also support AI-powered call noise reduction during calls. The earbuds offer an ultra-low latency of 88ms and comes with DeepX 3.0 sound effects. Users can get up to 42 hours of playback without ANC and up to 36 hours with ANC enabled. Additionally, the earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and splashes resistance.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India

The vivo V50 Elite Edition price in India is INR 41,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from May 15 through Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores. Interested customers can get several offers with the purchase.

For online cutomers, vivo is offering up to INR 3,000 instant bank cashback on HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards or an exchange bonus of up to INR 3,000. For offline customers, vivo is providing up to INR 3,000 instant cashback through select bank cards, which include SBI, Kotak, American Express, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOB Card, and Federal Bank.

