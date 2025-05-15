OnePlus 13s will soon launch in India, which is expected by end of this month. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. The device is expected to come in three colours, which may include Black, Pink, and Green. It will feature a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The device is likely to include a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The OnePlus 13s price in India is expected to be around INR 45,000 in India. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Bundled With Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds.

OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India

