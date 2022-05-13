People often say that the world is a selfish place and every individual just thinks about themselves. However, some kind people prove this notion wrong. These people work day and night to make this society a better place and uplift those in need. If you look around, then you will find many such people, social workers, and politicians who envision helping others; one such person is Abhay Singh, the head of the state research, BJP Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh's family has always been a BJP supporter; this made him inclined toward the political party; hence, now he is an active member and office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has also been associated with RSS and has good relations with many media personnel. He has been a prominent contributor to politics due to his clear aim and dedication to his work. Being the head of state research of BJP Kisan Morcha, Abhay has always made sure that all the state-wide programs are organized successfully.

As the in-charge of Unnav Kisaan Morcha, he has conducted programs such as Gram Samvaad at Gram Sabha Level, tractor rally at district headquarters, Kisan Sammelan in Vidhan Sabha Bhagwantnagar, 'Kisan-Jawan Samman' programs in Unnav district on the occasion of PM's 70th birthday, etc. He not only conducts these programs but also ensures that the programs run successfully and there is full coordination among all members so that the events run smoothly. It is not only Abhay who is working for the people, but the people also reciprocate his efforts by joining him in his rallies and programs.

He has been participating in BJP membership campaigns and has contributed to making many citizens members of the BJP. His political involvement does not end here; he has successfully canvassed for various party nominated candidates like Shri Vimal Tewari for the adjoining seat of Vidyawati Pratham Ward, Hind Nagar Vidhan Sabha's candidate Madhu Mishra, Mohanlalganj's MP Shri Kaushal. As a dedicated party worker, he successfully helped in their election campings and has had a big hand in their victories. Many rallies and events also saw success because of Abhay Singh's help and efforts.

Abhay Singh's contributions are not only limited to politics; talking about his contributions to society, he shares, "I believe that educating youth is very important for the upliftment of the society, catering to that I started the Aryakul Group of Colleges; the institute offers various courses like Journalism and Mass Communication, B.PHARMA, BTC, B.com, etc. I also made sure to incorporate all the best possible facilities, like more than 110 education rooms, a hostel with a capacity of 340 people, an air-conditioned auditorium, etc."

He further talked about his NGO and shared, "I also have an NGO in Lucknow, Manav Vikas Evam Sewa Sansthan. The NGO works towards bringing reforms to the farmer community. The NGO also provides employment opportunities and helps women to be self-dependent by giving them training on leadership development under the "Nai Roshni' program. With the help of the NGO, I also try to make the necessities available for the underprivileged. My ulterior motive is to help as many people as possible."

Abhay Singh has also contributed to the Indian economy with his two businesses: first, a software company, Hardshell Technology Pvt Ltd, which supplies software both in India and abroad. Second is a gas agency, Raibarelly Indane Gas Sewa. In the near future, Abhay Singh also hopes to continue working energetically to improve society and assist the BJP in succeeding and achieving new heights.