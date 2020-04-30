Popular Google Doodle Games List: Stay and Play Rockmore at Home, Here Are Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding

Popular Google Doodle Games List (Photo Credits: Screenshot)

Popular Google Doodle Games List: The world is fighting a battle; a battle against an invisible enemy. And to defeat this enemy, one must stay indoors at all costs. No, we are not narrating a Hollywood script of a zombie apocalypse, but a harsh reality wherein novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is swiftly leaving thousands infected and many dead. From doctors and nurses in the frontline to constant scientific research, everyone is trying to minimise the damage. Search engine giant, Google is also doing their bit to make people stay at home and discourage loitering outside. They are bringing back popular Google Doodle games such as Rockmore, Cricket, Coding, Fischinger, and more. We bring you ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ series at one place. So, sit back and enjoy!

Coding on April 27, 2020: The first game to appear in past Google Doodle games’ list was “Coding for Carrots” on April 27. The Google Doodle had initially appeared on December 4, 2017, to mark 50 years of kids coding during Computer Science Education Week. In this game, you will have to make a simple combination of commands that allows the furry friend, i.e., rabbit to collect carrots at each level. Here is how you can play “Coding” Google Doodle Game at home.

Cricket on April 28, 2020: On April 28, the second game to appear in the Popular Google Doodle series is “Cricket”. This animation had originally appeared three years ago to commemorate the beginning of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Google invited everyone to tap/click and take a swing at their pocket-size game! What makes this game doodle effective during the lockdown is that it will work perfectly for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. Here is how you can play “Cricket” Google Doodle Game at home.

Fischinger on April 29, 2020: “Fischinger” is the third game to cure everyone out of boredom this lockdown. It was created to honour Oskar Fischinger’s 117th Birthday in 2017. In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. In this game, you can create your music with stunning visuals and trust us, and you will totally love mastering your skills. Here is how you can play “Fischinger” Google Doodle Game at home.

Rockmore on April 30, 2020: The fourth and latest game to appear on Popular Google Doodle Games list is “Rockmore”. It has first appeared on March 9, 2016, to honour Clara Rockmore’s 105th Birthday. It is believed that Clara Rockmore made music from thin air. And just like her, Google provides its users to create music by moving fingers or mouse on theremin, an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. Here is how you can play “Rockmore” Google Doodle Game at home.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. Considering this, search engine giant has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! They will be bringing a total of ten games, and we cannot wait to see what is in the store next. Stay home. Stay safe.