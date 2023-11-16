Mumbai, November 16: YouTube ads have been talked over by news media and users since the platform announced that it would rid the ad blockers to watch videos on the platform. However, YouTube reportedly showed the advertisement of ad blockers on its videos, which it announced to block on its videos. The new reports said that the platform started showing pornographic ad on its videos.

The reports said that the information about this was published on Reddit by users saying that the platform showed a video of the "pet meet-up" app on YouTube Shorts. In the background, the users reportedly heard the "porn playing with full audio". The reports said there was a transparent image over it, but still, there was nothing much left to the imagination. Google Makes Its AI Chatbot ‘Bard’ Available for Teens in Most Countries With Some Guardrails.

Google-Owned YouTube Showing Pornographic Ads:

According to an Android Authority report, a Reddit user going by the name "u/vertuchi02" had captured a video of the pornographic and shared the link. The information further shared the video link of the porn ad playing on YouTube. Here is the link to the Reddit Thread showing the "PetMeet" ad. Android Authority warned the viewers that the video was "incredibly NSFW" and "includes audio". The report suggested if the users are okay, then only they should click the link. Microsoft Unveils Two Custom-Designed Chips and Integrated Systems That Can Be Used To Train Large Language Models.

According to another report from Cord Cutter News, People also took the complaint of this YouTube ad over X platform and shared their posts. The report said it is "unknown" if they were paid ads or YouTube was promoting them. YouTube has recently said it would act against users using various ad blockers to watch videos on the platform. The platform has tried eliminating the ad-blocker usage to promote its premium subscription services.

Google Responds To Android Authority Over Porn Ad:

Android Authority shared an update on November 16, 2023 (today) at 12:46 AM ET) saying, "Google has emailed us an official statement regarding the issue of the porn video ad doing the rounds on YouTube.". The post further shared the official statement from Google, “We don’t allow ads on our platform that contain sexually explicit content. We’ve removed the ad in question and have taken action against the associated account consistent with our policies”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).