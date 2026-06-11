OnePlus 15 Adds AirDrop Interoperability via Quick Share

OnePlus 15 users can now transfer files directly to Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, following the integration of AirDrop interoperability into Android’s Quick Share feature. This update, which began rolling out on June 9, enables seamless, high-quality file sharing between the two historically distinct operating systems without the need for cloud-based intermediary services.

OnePlus 15 Update: Seamless File Sharing Via Quick Share

The update does not require a full system firmware installation; instead, users can access the new functionality by updating the Quick Share application directly through the Google Play Store. To initiate a transfer, OnePlus 15 users must set their Quick Share visibility to "Everyone," while the Apple device user must configure AirDrop settings to "Everyone for 10 minutes" via the Control Centre. Once these settings are active, the devices can detect each other, allowing for direct file exchanges that maintain original quality. OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched in China; Check Price, Specifications and Expected India Launch Details.

OnePlus Expanding Interoperability Across Android Devices

The OnePlus 15 joins a growing roster of devices that support AirDrop-compatible file sharing, a feature first introduced by Google with the Pixel 10 in November 2025. Other supported smartphones now include the Samsung Galaxy S24, S25, and S26 series, the OPPO Find X8 and X9 series, the Vivo X300 Ultra, the HONOR Magic V6, and the Xiaomi 17T Pro. Oppo K15 Spotted on TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications.

While Google has not disclosed the specific hardware requirements for this feature, industry analysis suggests that chipset compatibility is a primary factor. Consequently, the feature is currently exclusive to the OnePlus 15, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The manufacturer has not yet confirmed whether this capability will be extended to older hardware models such as the OnePlus 13.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).