Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme C Series in the Indian market. Realme C Series comprises Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 smartphones. Realme C20 and Realme C21 phones will be available for sale on April 13 and April 14, 2021 respectively at 12 noon via Flipkart. On the other hand, Realme C25 will go on sale on April 16, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Realme C20, Realme C21 & Realme C25 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme C Series Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ mini drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast and reverse charging support.

Realme C20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Realme C20 & Realme C21 feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Both phones come powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. For photography, the Realme C21 gets a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. On the other hand, Realme C20 flaunts a single 8MP AI snapper. Both devices feature a 5MP AI Selfie shooter.

Realme C25 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme C20 and Realme C21 are fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a reverse charging facility. Coming to the pricing, Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,799 for the sole 2GB + 32GB model. Realme C21 costs Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant whereas the 4GB + 64GB model gets a price tag of Rs 8,999. On the other side, Realme C25 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

