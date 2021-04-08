Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Realme C Series today in India. Realme C Series will comprise Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 smartphones. The phones have already been launched in select markets outside India. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the devices on its official Twitter and website revealing its key specifications. The virtual launch event of the Realme C Series will commence at 12:30 pm via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme C20 Budget Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery & Helio G35 Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme C20 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset will come powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. For photography, the phone will come equipped with a single 8MP shooter and an LED flash. At the front, there will be a 5MP shooter for clicking selfies. It will packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme C20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Along with Trendsetting Features and Design comes #realquality. We are continuously working towards improving the quality of devices and the TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification of #realmeC21 and #realmeC25 is yet another step towards that. pic.twitter.com/VJHD6EfR1W — realme (@realmeIndia) April 7, 2021

Realme C21 will also sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there will be a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Both Realme C20 and Realme C21 will run on an Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

Realme C25 will flaunt a 6.25-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will comprise a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there will be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a micro-USB port and more. Pricing and other details of the Realme C Series will be announced by the company during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).