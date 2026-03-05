Mumbai, March 5: Realme has officially expanded its Narzo lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo Power 5G, a device specifically engineered to redefine battery endurance in the mid-range segment. The smartphone's design philosophy balances a high-capacity power cell with a manageable form factor, featuring a sleek build available in Titan Silver and Titan Blue colourways. This new entrant marks a significant upgrade for the series, moving toward a more rugged yet premium aesthetic that incorporates military-grade shock resistance and advanced ingress protection.

The handset brings several flagship-grade features to the Narzo family, focusing on a high-refresh-rate visual experience and enhanced processing efficiency. Beyond its core power capabilities, the device introduces sophisticated display technology and a reinforced cooling system to support intensive tasks. By integrating high-speed 5G connectivity and a modern software interface, the company aims to cater to gamers and power users who require a dependable hardware package that can last multiple days on a single charge without compromising on modern specifications.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is competitively positioned within the Indian market. The base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is officially priced at INR 27,999. A higher-tier variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage carries a price tag of INR 29,999. Both models are available for purchase through Amazon and the official Realme online store starting today.

To mark the launch, the company has introduced several promotional offers that significantly lower the entry price. During the initial sale period, the 128GB variant is available at a discounted price of INR 23,999, which includes a INR 3,000 bank offer and a INR 1,000 additional discount. The 256GB model can be acquired for INR 25,999 under similar terms. Furthermore, early buyers receive a four-year battery warranty valued at INR 2,999 and access to six-month no-cost EMI options.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo Power 5G specifications and features are led by a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1,280x2,800 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an industry-leading peak brightness of 6,500 nits with HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset built on a 4nm process, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor supporting 2-axis OIS and an 8-megapixel secondary lens, while the front houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The standout 10,001mAh lithium-ion polymer battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which can fully charge the device in approximately 85 minutes. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, 400% UltraBoom audio, and 27W reverse charging.

