Mumbai, February 16: Realme has officially announced the expansion of its P-series smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Lite 4G. Scheduled for debut on February 20, 2026, the new handset is designed to target younger consumers by prioritising long-lasting battery life and a slim physical design.

The company has confirmed that the device will feature a 6300mAh battery, which it claims is the largest capacity within its specific market segment. Despite the substantial battery size, the Realme P4 Lite 4G maintains a thickness of 7.94mm, and the manufacturer has stated that a charging brick will be included in the retail box. Infinix Note 60 Ultra To Launch in India on February 18, 2026; Check Expected Specifications.

Realme P4 Lite 4G Technical Specifications and Build

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 Octa-Core chipset. While official display details are being finalised, industry expectations suggest a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, similar to the hardware seen in the Realme C71.

Regarding durability, the handset carries an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes. Realme has also highlighted that the device is built with military-grade durability standards to withstand daily wear and tear.

Realme P4 Lite 4G Integration of Artificial Intelligence

The Realme P4 Lite 4G will arrive with several AI-driven software features intended to streamline the user experience. These include "Circle to Search" for rapid information retrieval and specialised AI photo enhancements to improve mobile photography results.

Furthermore, the device will include Noise Reduction Call 2.0 technology. This software is designed to filter out ambient sounds and improve audio clarity during voice calls in loud environments. Xiaomi Civi 6 Development Back on Track; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dedicated AI Button.

Realme P4 Lite 4G Market Availability

The official launch event on February 20, 2026, will serve as the platform for Realme to disclose specific pricing and retail availability. The P-series has traditionally focused on the value-driven segment of the Indian market, and the Lite variant is expected to follow this competitive pricing strategy.

