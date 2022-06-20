Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch the Narzo 50i smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, the launch date, specifications and design of the handset have been leaked online by a tipster. According to tipster OnLeaks, the Realme Narzo 50i launch is likely to take place on June 22, 2022. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

OnLeaks has also shared an image of the Narzo 50i, which showcases a single rear camera with an LED flash and Narzo branding, a waterdrop notch display and a vertical stripe design. The power and volume rocker can be seen on the right edge of the smartphone. The SIM tray is located on the left edge.

Realme Narzo 50i is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. A couple of days ago, the smartphone was spotted on the US FCC website, which revealed a model number BLP877 and dual SIM support. Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 50i is said to be priced at $100 (approximately Rs 7,800). It could be offered in two colours- black and green.

