Mumbai, March 14: Realme is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of two new devices, the Realme 16T 5G and the Realme P4R 5G. These additions aim to strengthen the brand's presence in the competitive mid-range and budget segments. While official details regarding the exact launch date remain undisclosed, industry leaks have provided significant insight into the expected configurations and design aesthetics of both handsets.

The introduction of these models follows the recent rollout of the Realme 16 Pro series and the expansion of the P4 lineup. Industry analysts suggest that the new devices will cater to diverse consumer needs, with the Realme 16T 5G likely positioned as a higher-performance option compared to the more accessible Realme P4R 5G. With model numbers RMX5268 and RMX5266 already identified, the smartphones are expected to offer multiple memory configurations to suit various usage patterns. Realme C83 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display; Price Starts at INR 13,499.

Realme 16T 5G Price and Specifications

The Realme 16T 5G, identified by the model number RMX5268, is expected to be available in three memory configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The device will reportedly feature a vibrant design language, launching in Starlight Red, Starlight Black, and Aurora Green colour options. While specific hardware details such as processor and battery capacity are not yet confirmed, current market trends suggest the handset will likely focus on high-speed connectivity and optimized multitasking capabilities. Pricing for the Realme 16T 5G has not been officially announced, though it is expected to align with its position as a follow-up to the existing Realme 16 series. POCO X8 Pro Max, POCO X8 Pro Launch on March 17 With 50MP Camera; Check Details.

Realme P4R 5G Price and Specifications

Targeting the entry-level 5G segment, the Realme P4R 5G (model number RMX5266) is tipped to launch in three variants: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 256GB storage. The phone is expected to adopt a more subtle aesthetic, offered in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colours. As this device is positioned below the 16T in Realme’s internal lineup, consumers can anticipate a competitive price point tailored to budget-conscious users. Full specifications, including display technology and camera capabilities, are expected to be unveiled closer to the official market debut.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).