Reddit, the social networking platform is down globally since around 8 am IST. This piece of information has been confirmed on Reddit's Status Twitter handle. Downdetector also shows many complaints from users who say that they are not able to access the platform. Several users are complaining that they are not even able to login to the site. Massive Global Internet Outage: Sites Like Reddit, Spotify, New York Times, BBC and More Websites Down, Users Report 'Error 503 Service Unavailable' Message.

Identified: Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented. https://t.co/mtrTTog6uj — reddit status (@redditstatus) August 12, 2021

As per the Reddit Status Twitter account, the company has identified the casue and a fix is being implemented. Downdetector reveals a maximum number of complaints were received at around 8 am - 9 am IST. Users have complained that they are getting a message which states 'CDN cannot access Reddit's Servers'.

Reddit has not revealed the reason for this global outage. The outage has been experienced across platforms including desktop, web and mobile app. Last month, major websites including Zomato, Paytm, Disney+, Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network, Amazon, Myntra and others were down globally after internet infrastructure provider Akamai suffered service disruption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).