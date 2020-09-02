Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the all-new Redmi 9A budget smartphone in the Indian market. The company also introduced Redmi Earphones at Rs 399. The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 4, 2020, at 12 noon via Mi.com & Amazon.in. Redmi Earphones will be offered on September 7, 2020, through Flipkart, Amazon India & other retail stores. Live Updates: Redmi 9A Smartphone & Redmi Earphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9.

For optics, the budget handset gets a single 13MP camera that supports AI scene detection, AI portrait mode & pro mode. Upfront there is a 5MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi 9A India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC mated with up to 3GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage. The handset will be offered in three shades - Nature Green, Sea Blue & Midnight Black.

Redmi 9A Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia)

The budget device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system out of the box. Redmi's newest entry-level phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charger in the box.

Redmi 9A India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi Malaysia)

Additionally, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, 802.11a/b/g/n, VoWi-Fi & Bluetooth 5.0. Redmi 9A costs Rs 6,799 for 2GB & 32GB model whereas the 3GB & 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499.

