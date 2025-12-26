Mumbai, December 26: Xiaomi is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Redmi Note 15 series in India and globally on 6 January 2025. The new lineup will include the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, targeting the competitive mid-range 5G segment. The devices are expected to attract consumers with premium displays, high-resolution cameras, and reliable performance for daily use.

The standard Redmi Note 15 5G will come with a quad-camera setup led by a 108MP Master Pixel primary sensor, promising sharper and more detailed images. It will feature a capable processor optimised for everyday performance and 5G connectivity. The device will also offer an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability and reliability for daily use.

Redmi Note 15 Price 5G, Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The rear camera supports OIS and 4K video recording at 60fps, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. It will run Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 out of the box and is expected to launch in India starting around INR 15,000, with higher variants priced up to INR 25,000.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be a more advanced variant, offering improved camera performance, faster processing, and additional refinements over the standard model. It is expected to feature the same premium display technology, larger battery options, and enhanced photography capabilities, making it a strong contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. Redmi Note 15 Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 27,000 and INR 30,000, as per reports.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G will be the most premium model in the series, offering further enhancements over the Pro variant. It is expected to feature a larger AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 200MP primary camera for professional-grade photography, and a secondary ultra-wide sensor. The device will be powered by a high-end Snapdragon processor for smooth performance, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Battery capacity is expected to be 7,000mAh with fast-charging support. The Pro Plus variant will run Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 and come with an IP66 rating, ensuring durability and reliability for daily and long-term use. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus price could be around INR 35,000 and above.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Xiaomi India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).