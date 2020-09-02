Redmi India will officially launch its new budget smartphone 'Redmi 9A' today. This will be the third model under the Redmi 9 series. The virtual event will take place at 12 noon through Redmi India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Users can also watch the online broadcast of the launch event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9A Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi’s Launch Event.

Redmi 9A is likely to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, the device is expected to flaunt a single 13MP snapper & a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calling.

Today's the day when we bring #Redmi9A - India's next #DeshKaSmartphone! Stay #WiredForEverything because we've also got another special surprise for all of you! Join us for the product launch here: https://t.co/29S8qqzuec The show starts at 12 noon. RT & help spread the word! pic.twitter.com/M3bXpIdIU7 — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2020 Redmi 9A (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The upcoming budget handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone might run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. According to the reports, Redmi 9A could be launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants.

Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during Redmi 9A's launch event. The company has confirmed that Redmi 9A will go on sale in India on September 4, 2020.