Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 are super nice, super thin, super light & weighs only 13g. The earbuds will be offered in three colours - Black, Blue, Red & will go on sale in India on September 7, 2020 at 12 noon via Flipkart, Amazon India & all retail stores.
Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6,799 for 2GB & 32GB model whereas the 3GB & 32GB variant costs Rs 7,499. The smartphone will be available for sale on September 4, 2020 at 12 noon via Mi.com & Amazon.in.
Redmi 9A comes with 'Redmi ka Bharosa' to provide highest quality standards to the customers. The budget phone comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splashproof + rubberised seals & corrosion proof ports.
Redmi 9A comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery that easily lasts for two days under regular usage conditions. Similar to Redmi 9, the company has brought Enhanced Lifespan Battery technology on Redmi 9A.
Redmi 9A features a single 13MP main AI camera & a 5MP snapper for clicking selfies & video calls. The 13MP shooter supports AI scene detection, AI portrait mode & Pro Mode.
Redmi 9A runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system out of the box.
Redmi 9A comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage & 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated MicroSD card. The device gets 2+1 slim slots & a MicroSD Slot.
The sleek-looking handset comes with HyperEngine Gaming technology for the Gamers. This technology is used in Redmi phones that are priced between the range of Rs 12k-15K & now the company is bringing this technology in the Redmi 9A.
The all-new budget phone is powered by the brand new MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. Redmi 9A is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the 12nm octa-core processor that has AnTuTu Score of more than 91,000.
Redmi 9A will be offered in three gorgeous colours - Midnight Black, Sea Blue & Nature Green shades.
Redmi India will officially launch its new budget smartphone 'Redmi 9A' today. This will be the third model under the Redmi 9 series. The virtual event will take place at 12 noon through Redmi India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Users can also watch the online broadcast of the launch event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9A Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi’s Launch Event.
Redmi 9A is likely to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, the device is expected to flaunt a single 13MP snapper & a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calling.
The upcoming budget handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone might run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. According to the reports, Redmi 9A could be launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants.
Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during Redmi 9A's launch event. The company has confirmed that Redmi 9A will go on sale in India on September 4, 2020.