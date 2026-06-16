Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications, Features and Expected Price; Check All Here

Vivo is gearing up to expand its T-series portfolio in India with the upcoming Vivo T5 Lite 5G. Positioned as a budget-friendly 5G device, this new model is set to succeed last year’s Vivo T4 Lite, focusing primarily on endurance and practical everyday usability.

While official pricing and availability remain under wraps, the device has appeared on the Google Play Supported devices database, confirming its existence and suggesting an imminent launch. The handset is expected to cater to users who prioritise long battery life and durability over high-end performance benchmarks. Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Live Streaming: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Smartphone.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Key Specifications and Hardware Features

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is expected to house a massive 6,500mAh battery, a significant highlight that marks a notable upgrade over the 6,000mAh capacity found in its predecessor. To complement this large cell, the device will reportedly support 44W FlashCharge technology, offering quicker top-ups compared to the 15W charging speed of the T4 Lite.

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a processor well-regarded in the budget 5G segment for handling daily tasks and multitasking with reasonable efficiency. The handset will likely sport a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) for improved outdoor visibility.

Other notable features include:

Camera: A 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 5MP front-facing shooter.

Durability: An IP65 rating for dust and water splash resistance, alongside SGS Five-Star drop resistance and military-grade durability.

Storage Variants: Expected in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB configurations.

Design: Measures 8.39mm in thickness and weighs 209 grams, available in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colours. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Expected Price in India

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is anticipated to be priced competitively, likely under the INR 15,000 mark, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. While exact pricing remains unconfirmed, it is expected to be an attractive option for those looking to upgrade from older 4G devices without spending heavily on a 5G handset.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).