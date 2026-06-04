Redmi is gearing up to make a significant splash in the Indian smartphone market with the official launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 on June 16, 2026. This marks the debut of Redmi's performance-oriented "Turbo" series in the country, with the brand positioning it as its fastest smartphone to date. Ahead of the official unveiling, Redmi will also host a special in-person first reveal event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on June 13, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST.

The Redmi Turbo 5, which saw its initial release in China on January 29, 2026, has already generated considerable buzz, with Indian consumers eagerly awaiting its local arrival. A dedicated microsite on Amazon India confirms its availability via the e-commerce giant, building anticipation for what promises to be a powerhouse device. Redmi K100 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped To Replace ‘Pro Max’ Branding; Check Expected Price and Specifications Here.

The Performance Powerhouse Arrives

The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to arrive in India largely mirroring its Chinese counterpart, focusing heavily on raw performance and an immersive user experience. Leaks and teasers indicate a sleek design, featuring a dual rear camera setup with an integrated LED flash, a visual identical to the Chinese variant. The device is anticipated to run on the latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3, ensuring a smooth and updated software experience.

Expected Specifications: A Closer Look

While official Indian specifications are pending the June 16 launch, credible reports and the Chinese model offer a clear picture of what to expect from the Redmi Turbo 5:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset (4nm octa-core, clocked up to 3.4 GHz)

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset (4nm octa-core, clocked up to 3.4 GHz) Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1268 x 2756 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and feature Gorilla Glass protection.

6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1268 x 2756 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and feature Gorilla Glass protection. RAM and Storage: Configurations are expected to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Configurations are expected to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Battery and Charging: A substantial 7,560mAh battery is anticipated, complemented by 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging capabilities.

A substantial 7,560mAh battery is anticipated, complemented by 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging capabilities. Cameras: The rear camera system is confirmed to feature a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-600 IMX882 with OIS, f/1.5 aperture) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 20MP front camera is expected.

The rear camera system is confirmed to feature a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-600 IMX882 with OIS, f/1.5 aperture) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 20MP front camera is expected. Cooling: To maintain peak performance, the device is likely to integrate an advanced vapour chamber system.

To maintain peak performance, the device is likely to integrate an advanced vapour chamber system. Other Features: Expected additions include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, a metal frame, and IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price and Availability in India

While official India pricing will be revealed at launch, the Redmi Turbo 5 is widely expected to be positioned competitively. The base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is rumored to start around INR 32,999, with the overall series likely to be priced under INR 40,000. Colour options are expected to include Auspicious Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue, with a possible Mint Green variant also in the pipeline. Xiaomi 18 Leak: Key Display and Battery Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Launch.

Where to Watch the Launch and How To Buy

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be exclusively available for purchase in India via Amazon India, where a dedicated microsite is already live. Consumers can expect to buy the smartphone shortly after the official launch event on June 16, 2026. Potential launch offers and variant specifics will also be disclosed during the event. It is also rumored that Redmi might launch another smartphone, the Redmi 17 5G, alongside the Turbo 5, though this remains unconfirmed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).