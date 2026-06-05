Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Features; Check Everything Before June 16
Redmi will launch the performance-focused Turbo 5 in India on 16 June 2026, exclusively via Amazon. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 7,560mAh battery with 100W charging. The handset aims to compete with high-end rivals by offering flagship-level features at an aggressive price point.
Mumbai, June 5: Redmi has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, marking the first entry of the brand's performance-oriented Turbo series into the domestic market. Scheduled for release on 16 June 2026, the device is set to be available for purchase through Amazon India.
Positioned to compete within the high-performance smartphone segment, the Turbo 5 aims to attract mobile gamers and power users who seek flagship-level specifications without the premium price tag. The handset will be offered in three distinct colour options: White, Green, and Black. iQOO 16 Camera Details Leaked: Flagship Smartphone Tipped To Feature 50MP Large Sensor, Periscope Telephoto Lens.
Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Performance
The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which is engineered to balance high-end performance with efficiency for demanding tasks such as gaming and multitasking. Based on the specifications available for the Chinese variant, the device is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also anticipated to include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage to enhance overall system speed.
A significant highlight of the Redmi Turbo 5 is its substantial 7,560mAh battery, which is expected to support 100W wired fast charging. For photography, the handset is tipped to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, with a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. Furthermore, the device may offer durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. Redmi K100 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped To Replace ‘Pro Max’ Branding; Check Expected Price and Specifications Here.
Redmi Turbo 5 Market Positioning and Availability
By entering this performance-focused segment, Redmi is positioning the Turbo 5 to challenge established competitors like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R. Its success in the Indian market will likely depend on its pricing strategy, as it seeks to provide a compelling alternative for consumers prioritising gaming capabilities, battery life, and build quality.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).