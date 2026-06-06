Samsung Galaxy A27 and Redmi 17 4G Clear Key Certifications, India Launch Imminent

The smartphone market is abuzz with activity as two major players, Samsung and Xiaomi's Redmi, prepare to unleash their latest mid-range offerings. The Samsung Galaxy A27 and Redmi 17 4G have recently obtained significant certifications, pushing them closer to an official launch, with India expected to be a key market.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A27, bearing model number SM-A276B/DS, has secured certification from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). This critical regulatory approval follows earlier appearances on Thailand's NBTC and the US FCC certification platforms, confirming its marketing name and global release intentions. Industry observers anticipate the Galaxy A27 to debut as early as June or July 2026. Concurrently, Xiaomi's Redmi 17 4G also received IMDA certification, hot on the heels of its FCC approval in May 2026. OnePlus Ace 7T Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy A27: Expected Specifications and India Pricing

Leaks and benchmark listings offer a comprehensive look at what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A27. The device is tipped to feature a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a modern punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Powering the smartphone is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, according to Geekbench listings. While the certified model shows 6GB RAM, India-specific variants could offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy A27 is not expected to feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to an expected triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front-facing camera is anticipated. A robust 5000 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support is also expected. The Galaxy A27 is likely to run Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 out of the box and receive long-term software support. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to be priced starting around Rs. 21,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, potentially reaching up to Rs. 29,999 for a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Unofficial leaks also suggest color options including Mint, Black, Blue, and Pink.

Redmi 17 4G: What We Know So Far

The Redmi 17 4G is poised to be the successor to the Redmi 15 4G, notably skipping the number 16 in its naming convention. Its FCC certification, identified by model numbers 26012RN62L and 26012RN62Y, indicates support for 4G connectivity, dual-SIM functionality, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The device is expected to offer a wide array of RAM and storage combinations. Vivo X Fold6 Gets 3C Certification With Massive 6,900mAh Battery; India Launch Likely in July 2026.

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

6GB RAM + 256GB Storage

6GB RAM + 512GB Storage

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

8GB RAM + 512GB Storage

The Redmi 17 4G is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset. There are also reports suggesting that this device might be rebranded for some markets. While an official India launch date and pricing for the Redmi 17 4G are yet to be announced, its recent certifications indicate a release in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).