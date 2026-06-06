Reid Hoffman Steps Down from Microsoft Board, Former LinkedIn Co-founder to Focus on AI-Driven Drug Discovery Startup 'Manus'

Reid Hoffman, the prominent venture capitalist and co-founder of LinkedIn, is stepping down from the Microsoft board of directors. Hoffman, who joined the board in 2016 following Microsoft’s USD 26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, stated his intention to return to "founder mode" to dedicate more time to his latest venture, Manus.

Reid Hoffman Transitioning to Founder Mode at Manus

Manus is an AI-driven drug discovery startup that secured over USD 50 million in seed funding last year, with backing from Hoffman and General Catalyst. While Hoffman will serve as co-founder and chairman of the board, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a noted physician and author, will continue to lead the company as CEO. Sunil Bharti Mittal To Step Down as Airtel Africa Chairman in July 2026; Gopal Vittal Appointed Non-Executive Chairman.

Hoffman expressed his desire to focus on the startup’s development during a recent appearance on his podcast, citing significant progress in the company’s AI research. He highlighted that the startup is currently advancing "Move 37" AI, a concept focused on AI systems that surpass human creativity in chemistry, particularly in the effort to combat various cancers.

A Legacy of Influence at Microsoft

Hoffman’s decade-long tenure on the Microsoft board coincided with several pivotal moments in the company's expansion into artificial intelligence. He served as a director during Microsoft's initial USD 1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019 and was also present during the company's strategic deal with Inflection AI, an startup he co-founded.

Prior to his departure from the Microsoft board, Hoffman also stepped down from the OpenAI board in 2023, citing the need to avoid potential conflicts of interest. His departure from Microsoft marks a shift in focus as he moves to prioritise his hands-on role at Manus, aiming to foster innovation in biotechnology and AI-led medicinal development.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).