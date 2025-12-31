New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Menlo Park/Singapore, December 31: Tech giant Meta has officially acquired Manus AI, a fast-rising Singapore-based start-up, in a strategic move to dominate the next frontier of artificial intelligence, autonomous agents. While Meta declined to disclose the exact financial terms of the transaction, reports by The Wall Street Journal value the deal at over USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 16,600 crore). The acquisition marks one of Meta’s largest investments in recent years, signalling an aggressive pivot towards commercial AI tools that do more than just chat, they act.

The Rise of Manus AI: A New Kind of Virtual Colleague

Manus AI made waves in the tech world following its launch in March 2025. Unlike traditional chatbots such as ChatGPT, which primarily generate text, Manus AI is designed as a general-purpose AI agent. It functions as an autonomous virtual assistant capable of executing complex, multi-step workflows with minimal human supervision. Sam Altman Offers INR 5 Crore Job for Head of Preparedness at OpenAI, Check What the Role Entails.

From conducting in-depth market research and writing software code to building entire websites and creating presentation decks, the platform has been marketed as a virtual colleague. The start-up reportedly achieved an impressive USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue within just eight months of its debut, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in the AI sector.

Manus AI Integration Plans and Meta’s Global Reach

Meta plans to integrate Manus AI technology into its vast ecosystem, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Meta AI assistant. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has recently highlighted the development of personal superintelligence, and Manus AI provides the execution layer required to translate those ambitions into practical applications.

Despite the acquisition, Manus AI has confirmed that it will continue operating its independent subscription service through its own app and website for the time being. Its headquarters will remain in Singapore, serving as a hub for Meta’s expanding AI operations in Asia.

Manus AI Ownership Changes and Geopolitical Context

The acquisition also addresses key geopolitical concerns. Manus AI was originally developed by Butterfly Effect, a company with roots in China, before relocating to Singapore in mid-2025. A Meta spokesperson clarified that following the transaction, there will be no continuing Chinese ownership interests in Manus AI.

To comply with United States technology regulations, the platform will also discontinue its operations and services in China. This decision allows Meta to tap into high-end talent from the Asian AI ecosystem while maintaining a strictly Western-aligned corporate structure.

Why Manus AI Matters for Users

For existing users, the deal promises a more stable operational foundation and potential pricing stability across subscription tiers, which currently range from USD 19 to USD 199 per month. For everyday Meta users, this could mean that Meta AI may soon be able to book travel, manage business data, or even build a personal website directly within WhatsApp or Instagram. Sam Altman Compares Upcoming OpenAI AI Device to iPhone, Describing It As ‘More Peaceful and Calm’; Jony Ivy Says Launching Under 2 Years.

As competition between Meta, OpenAI, and Google intensifies, the acquisition of Manus AI positions Meta not just as a social media platform, but as a destination for autonomous productivity tools.

