San Francisco, January 31: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has called on technology industry leaders to take a firmer stand against the administration of Donald Trump following a fatal federal operation in Minneapolis. The appeal comes after two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal agents during a controversial immigration crackdown in the city. Donald Trump Forced Minor Girl to Perform Oral S*x, New Epstein Files Reveal.

The incident has triggered significant public outcry and forced the White House into a defensive position as it attempts to manage the resulting reputational damage. Hoffman, a billionaire and prominent Democratic donor, argued that the executive class in Silicon Valley has become too passive regarding the current government's domestic policies.

In an opinion piece published in The San Francisco Standard, Hoffman stated that Silicon Valley leaders have "divested themselves of the responsibility" to challenge the administration's actions. He suggested that the tech sector has a duty to address what he described as the "excesses" of the federal government, rather than remaining neutral.

"We can’t bend the knee to Trump. We can’t shrink away and just hope the crisis will fade," Hoffman wrote. His comments reflect a growing demand for corporate leaders to use their influence to address civil rights concerns and the conduct of federal law enforcement agencies within United States borders.

Hoffman is the latest in a growing group of influential figures to condemn the events in Minneapolis. Google chief scientist Jeff Dean recently described the footage of Pretti’s death as "absolutely shameful," while venture capitalists Vinod Khosla and Paul Graham have also issued statements condemning the shootings. Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 50% Tariff on Aircraft, US President Accuses Ottawa of Blocking Gulfstream Jet Certifications.

The unified criticism from these high-profile figures marks a shift in the relationship between the technology hub and the federal government. While the administration continues its immigration operations, the backlash from Silicon Valley suggests that the industry may play a more vocal role in political discourse moving forward.

